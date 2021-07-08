Farm Bureau, SWCD to co-host banquet

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Farm Bureau and Soil & Water Conservation District are co-hosting their annual Ag Banquet on Tuesday, August 10, at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

The evening will begin with the election of two SWCD Board supervisors from 5-6 p.m., dinner catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ at 6 p.m., and meeting following dinner.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the Van Wert SWCD, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, July 30.