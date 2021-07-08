GetHelpNow app expands to area counties

Independent staff and submitted information

An expansion of the GetHelpNow app is now in Van Wert, Paulding, and Mercer counties, according to the developer, Dayton-based Ascend Innovations.

GetHelpNow is an interactive directory that allows users to find help associated with mental health and addiction issues. Since its launch in 2018, the app has expanded to include support for iOS, Android, and the web.

“We are excited to be able to give residents of Mercer, Van Wert, and Paulding counties access to GetHelpNow,” said Sandy Goodwin, CPA, executive director of the Tri County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board.

With the addition of the three local counties, GetHelpNow is now available to more than 700,000 Ohio residents across six counties.

“We’re so pleased to bring GetHelpNow to Mercer, Van Wert, and Paulding counties,” said Ascend CEO Josh Gratsch. “Whether you need support in finding employment, safe housing, mental health or addiction treatment, GetHelpNow provides quick access to providers in your area.”

The purpose of the Tri County ADAMHS Board is to enhance the quality of life for residents suffering from mental health or chemical dependency through the provision of comprehensive community programs in the three counties it serves.

Ascend Innovations is a life science company focused on developing technology that solves unmet needs in health and human performance, and is owned by three Dayton area hospital networks: Premier Health, Kettering Health Network, and Dayton Children’s.

To learn more about the GetHelpNow app, visit http://gethelpnowapp.com.