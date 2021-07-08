Health Dept. reports 7 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, July 1, for a total of 2,433 confirmed cases.

To date, the health department has given 11,099 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, July 15, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 2-4 p.m.

Currently, all clinics are being held at the Health Department.

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine.

Those participating should bring a photo ID and pertinent insurance info. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 or Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.