State seeking in-demand jobs list input

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday the next launch of the In-Demand Jobs Survey for Ohio businesses to provide feedback on the state’s In-Demand Jobs List.

“We want Ohio’s businesses to have the qualified workers they need to thrive, and this survey will help us direct training dollars into the most needed jobs,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By working in partnership with business owners to determine which jobs are most in-demand, we can strengthen our workforce, create new jobs, and positively impact the economy of our state.”

The Survey, managed in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), the InnovateOhio Platform and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), creates a simple user experience and allows businesses to offer input on Ohio’s current and future in-demand jobs in just minutes.

“This survey helps us ensure that the In-Demand Jobs List is updated with the most accurate information so students and job seekers know where to look for the best opportunities,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “With insight from the business community, we can better reflect the needs of employers so that training dollars are invested towards preparing people for the jobs available in the workforce now.”

Ohio is required to maintain an up-to-date In-Demand Jobs List that directs the spending of 85 percent of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) training funds. Although not required, Ohio has previously chosen to survey employers to ensure that state programs meet business needs.

The current survey is open to all registered Ohio businesses, giving small and large businesses alike the opportunity to have a voice in how Ohio prepares people for the current workforce.

Businesses can fill out the In-Demand Jobs Survey at topjobs.ohio.gov/survey.

Ohio’s updated In-Demand Jobs List will be published at the end of 2021.