Timothy Fern Mengerink

Timothy Fern Mengerink, 58, passed away peacefully at his home at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a hard battle with cancer.

Timothy Fern Mengerink

Timothy was born July 9, 1962, to Edward Jr. and Geraldine (Webster) Mengerink. He married the love of his life, Jaime (Schaffer) Mengerink, on July 1, 2021.

Timothy worked for the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office as a bridge foreman for 24 years. He was also a township trustee for 16 years.

He was a hard worker and avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He often used the phrase: “The hurrier you are, the behinder you get”. Timothy was a member of the local Sons of American Legion chapter and was very active in Boy Scout Troop 35. He was said to be an amazing father, husband, grandfather, and friend.

He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Mengerink of Van Wert; his wife, Jaime (Schaffer) Mengerink of Van Wert; seven children, Quintin (Shelbee) Mengerink of Pensacola, Florida, Mitchell (Jazmine) Mengerink of Van Wert, Olivia Mengerink of Van Wert, Abraham Mengerink of Van Wert, Kaden Schaffer of Celina, Kole Schaffer of Van Wert, and Karter Schaffer of Van Wert; one grandchild, Remleigh Mengerink of Van Wert; three brothers, Edward Mengerink III of Lima, Calvin (Deb) Mengerink of Van Wert, and Phillip Mengerink of Van Wert; a sister, Brenda Miller of Convoy; two brothers-in-law, Craig (Patty) Danylchuk of Van Wert and Robert (Jenny) Danylchuk of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Mengerink Jr., a sister, Christina Mengerink; his paternal grandparents, Edward Sr. and Dorothy Mengerink; and his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Mary Webster.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home& Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 12, and an hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America Troop 35.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.