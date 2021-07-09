VW Legion Post 178 splits two games

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert American Legion Post 178 split a pair of games this week, winning 9-6 over Sidney on Wednesday then falling to Ottawa 4-2 on Thursday.

In the win over Sidney, Post 178 snapped a 2-2 with six runs in the bottom of the third, with four of those runs coming with two outs. Cooper Talowsky (Wapakoneta) had two hits and two RBIs, while Tyler Dehan (St. Henry) had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Van Wert’s Turner Witten also scored twice in the win.

The following night, Ottawa scored two runs in the second and two more in the third and held on for a 4-2 win. Both of Post 178’s runs came in the top of the fourth, when Blake Elkins (Continental) scored on a sacrifice fly by Talowsky and when Hunter Kauser (Paulding) scored on a passed ball.

Kauser had two of Van Wert’s five hits and Talowsky pitched five innings and gave up six hits with four strikeouts.