1st Baptist to have FunFair VBS program

Independent staff and submitted information

Come one, come all! The gates are opening at the Vacation Bible School “FunFair” on Sunday, July 25, starting at 6:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Van Wert. As part of the fair theme, kids will experience stories about the Savior, as well as carnival activities, animals, and treats.

In the Bible lessons, students will marvel at the Scriptures’ revelation of Jesus long before He came to earth and at the showstopping events of His earthly ministry. Amazed by Jesus, students will learn to love Him and live for Him.

All boys and girls ages 4 through sixth grade are invited to join First Baptist’s five-night, carnival-themed VBS, beginning Sunday, July 25, through Thursday, July 29, from 6:30 until 8:10 p.m. each day. On Thursday, parents are encouraged to attend with their children and enjoy carnival games and treats outdoors under the Big Top!

Come join us at FunFair! Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Road in Van Wert. Parents may also register their children through the church website, www.fbcvw.com, or by calling the church office at 419.238.0333.