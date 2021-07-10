Ione M. (Swartz) Owens

Ione M. (Swartz) Owens, 91, of Van Wert, passed away early Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, in Van Wert.

She was born May 18, 1930, in Van Wert County, the daughter of O.B. and Ruby (Brown) Swartz, who both preceded her in death. She married Glenn Haydn Owens, who passed away August 29, 2013. Together, they shared many years of memories.

She had attended the former Hoaglin-Jackson High School.

Ione formerly worked at Van Wert Manufacturing. She later retired as cafeteria supervisor from Van Wert County Hospital after 25 years of service.

Ione was a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, where she served on the Music Committee and was active in the Women’s Club.

Surviving are her two sons, Donald Owens and Jeff Owens, both of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Brian Owens of Van Wert and Kayla Mumford of Westerville; three great-grandchildren, Griffin Owens, Olivia Mumford, and Hailey Mumford; and her twin sister, Leone Pollock of Van Wert.

Ione was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Ray Swartz; two sisters, Ruth Wilkin and Mary Wertz; and a daughter-in-law, Diana Owens.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, with the Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will follow in Venedocia Cemetery, with a funeral luncheon after that at the church.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m Tuesday, July 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ione`s memory may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church’s Major Improvement Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.