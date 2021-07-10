Operation Back to School reminder issued

Independent staff and submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, has issued a reminder that the church, in partnership with many Van Wert businesses and other churches, will be having its sixth annual Operation Back to School event on Sunday, August 1.

Volunteers from a recent Operation Back to School are shown. photo provided

This event provides free backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene items to Van Wert County families in need. Students in pre-school through eighth grade may pre-register online at www.vanwertfirst.net by following the “Operation Back to School” student registration link or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and will close July 21. There is no onsite registration.

The event will be held at Fountain Park from 3-5 p.m. August 1, with games and food for the entire family. Church officials ask that families not arrive on site prior to 2:45 p.m. that day, as church members will be organizing the park and its surrounding areas for the event.

The high school event is being planned for a later date.

In addition, anyone wanting to volunteer at the event, to donate to help the project, or wanting more information can call Teresa at First U.M. Church at 419.238.0631, extension 307. Venmo has also been added to the church’s options for making donations, using @FirstUnited-Methodist.

People can also check out the church website at www.vanwertfirst.net and look through the “Operation Back to School” and “eGiving” links.