Wessell’s no-no leads VW to ACME win

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Van Wert’s Luke Wessell opened the ACME District 5 district tournament in impressive fashion by tossing a no-hitter against St. Marys at Elida on Friday.

Wessell struck out eight and walked two and the Cougars (16-2) defeated the Roughriders 3-2.

St. Marys took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth by scoring on a balk and on a wild pitch, but Van Wert’s TJ Stoller crossed home plate in the bottom of the inning, then the Cougars scored twice in the fifth when Kaiden Bates doubled and drove in Brylen Parker, then on an RBI single by Stoller that plated Bates.

Stoller had two of Van Wert’s five hits in the win.

Van Wert will play Lima Central Catholic at 11 a.m. today. The Thunderbirds scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lincolnview 6-5. The Lancers will face Elida at 1 p.m. today.