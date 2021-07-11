Duane A. Poling

Duane A. “Corky” Poling, 88, of Convoy passed away at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Gardens of Paulding.

He was born on March 22, 1933, in Van Wert, the son of the late Doyle H. and Orah Lucille (Clark) Poling. On July 29, 1951, he married the former Joyce Adele Friedly who preceded him in death on June 25, 2013.

Corky was a retired lifetime farmer living on the same farm in Union Township his entire life. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy where he had served on the Church Council and held many other offices in the church. He was a active member of the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club.

He had served on many boards and committees over the years including the Farm Focus Committee, Paulding-Putman Electric Coop, Ohio Rural Electric, Crestview School Board, Farm Bureau, Tri-County Mental Health, OSU Extension Service, Convoy Equity, and the Emergency Management Board. He was an enthusiastic bicycle rider joining in many annual county bike tours and completing an east-west bike ride across the State of Ohio.

He is survived by four children, David D. Poling of Cincinnati, Douglas E. Poling of Convoy, Joann K. (Stephen) Feasby of Convoy, and Janette C. (Timothy) Boone of Cincinnati; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared G. Feasby and one great grandson, Zachary R. Feasby.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Calling hours are 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

