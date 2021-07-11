Jeffery M. Young

Jeffery M. Young, 61, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Mercy Health in Lima.

He was born February 8, 1960 in Van Wert the son of the late Ervin N. and M. Jane (Tomlinson) Young.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert and served as maintenance custodian of the church.

He is survived by his daughter Madison J. Young and his former spouse Kari Young both of Van Wert; brothers Timothy (Kathy) Young and K. David (Connie) Young both of Van Wert, and sisters Cynthia Kohorst and Melanie Mace both of Van Wert and nieces and nephews.

“Therefore you now have sorrow but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice and your joy no one will take from you.”

Funeral services will be conducted in late September with a notice appearing in the media announcing the time and place.

In lieu of flowers preferred memorials contributions may be sent to Brickner Funeral Home to assist the family in paying funeral expenses.