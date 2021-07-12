A “ducky” night for Town Creek Live

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A feeling of normalcy was evident in downtown Van Wert with the return of Town Creek Live on Saturday.

After an off-year due to COVID-19, hundreds of people took advantage of ideal weather and flocked downtown to enjoy food trucks, live music, axe-throwing, a “meat and greet” with triceratops, velociraptor and T-Rex dinosaurs and of course, the annual duck derby. The annual race featured hundreds of numbered rubber ducks that were dropped into Town Creek and sailed lazily from the Wassenberg Arts Center to the finish line north of YMCA and Brumback Public Library.

Hundreds of rubber ducks are dropped into Town Creek to begin Saturday’s sixth annual summertime duck race in downtown Van Wert. The ducks that finished first, second and third won prizes of $1,000, $500 and $200. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I think it was great and we were excited to have an event that we didn’t have last year,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said. “People really came out to support it and I’m really stoked about how the crowd turned out. We had great bands, great food and great entertainment.”

Price did admit he had some concerns about weather and while some raindrops moved into the area Saturday night, it wasn’t enough to dampen the sixth annual event.

“I talked to (Van Wert County EMA Director) Rick McCoy and he helped us a lot,” Price explained. “Overall I think it was a success and we’re excited about having it again in 2022 and making it bigger.”

Winners of the duck race were Jason Haggerty ($1,000), Lisa Haggerty ($500) and Thad Lichtensteiger ($200).

The duck derby wasn’t the only race downtown on Saturday – a 4-mile run was held as well, featuring runners from the area and Olympic caliber runners (see Tuesday’s Sports page for more information).