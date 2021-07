Brumback lists Summer Reading Schedule

Independent staff and submitted information

Brumback Library has released the following schedule for July 12-17 for its Summer Reading Program:

Main Library

Feline Frenzy Week

Monday, July 12

Big and Little Cat crafts

Tuesday, July 13

10 a.m. — Pete the Cat Stories & Activities

10:30 a.m. — Armstrong Air & Space Museum presents “Sounds of Space”

Wednesday, July 14

10 a.m. — Silly Stories and Craft Time

10:30 a.m. — Obstacle Course with the Owens Family

Thursday, July 15

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

10:30 a.m. — “Magic Tales” with Daniel Lusk

Friday, July 16

10:30 a.m. — Family Story and Craft Time

Saturday, July 17

Cat Antics

Read a book to your cat today

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 12

Bug Craft

Tuesday, July 13

Sun and Rainbow Craft

Wednesday, July 14

10 a.m. — Story and Turtle craft

Thursday, July 15

Butterfly Sun Catchers

Friday, July 16

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 17

Find the Hidden Picture

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 12

Origami Animal Bookmarks

Tuesday, July 13

Branch is closed

Wednesday, July 14

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and Lamb craft

Thursday, July 15

6-6:30 a.m. — Story Time and Turtle craft

Friday, July 16

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 17

Butterfly Sun

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 12

Bird Craft

Tuesday, July 13

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and Line Animals craft

Wednesday, July 14

Branch is closed

Thursday, July 15

Play Dough Craft

Friday, July 16

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 17

Spot the Difference

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 12

Bird Craft

Tuesday, July 13

1 p.m. — Story Time

You’re a Star

Wednesday, July 14

Play Dough Craft

Thursday, July 15

Butterfly Craft

Friday, July 16

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 17

Spot the Difference

Wren Branch

Monday, July 12

1 p.m. — Story Time and Bird craft

Tuesday, July 13

You’re a Star

Wednesday, July 14

Play Dough Craft

Thursday, July 15

Butterfly Craft

Friday, July 16

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 17

Spot the Difference