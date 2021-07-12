Cougars off to ACME state tournament

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Van Wert secured a district championship and a spot in the 2021 ACME state tournament with two wins in two days over Lima Central Catholic.

Turner Witten and the Van Wert Cougars will play in the ACME state tournament after defeating Lima Central Catholic on Saturday and Sunday. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

Sunday’s 7-5 win over the Thunderbirds gave the Cougars the District 5 title and a berth in the state tournament.

Lima Central Catholic scored a run in the top of the first but Van Wert countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. TJ Stoller scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Wessell, then Damon McCracken singled home Ethan Rupert and Ethan Mooney singled and drove in Witten.

The Thunderbirds tied the game with runs in the second and third innings, but Aidan Pratt doubled and scored Wessell for a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third. The Cougars added three more runs in the fourth – a sac fly by Witten that plated AJ Proffitt, an RBI single by Pratt that scored Kaiden Bates and Rupert crossing home plate on an error.

Lima Central Catholic scored a pair of runs in the fifth for the final margin.

Pratt finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Bates also had two hits. Stoller pitched a complete game and gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with a strikeout and four walks.

To get to Sunday’s district championship game, Van Wert scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Thunderbirds 5-2 on Saturday.

Bates drove in Proffitt and Travis Francis then with two outs, an RBI single by Witten accounted for the final run. Witten and Stoller each had three hits in the game while Francis added a pair of hits.

Van Wert’s other two runs came in the first inning, when Witten singled home Stoller, then later scored on an error. Lima Central Catholic scored a run in fourth then tied the game with a run in the sixth.

Rupert pitched the first 7 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Stoller pitched the remaining 1 1/3 inning and struck out one and walked one without allowing a hit.

The ACME single elimination state tournament will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Elida. The Cougars are slated to play Troy or Versailles at 10 a.m. Saturday.