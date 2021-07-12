Middle Point firefighters officially dedicate new station

Middle Point Fire Chief Craig King cuts the ribbon to officially dedicate the village’s new fire station, while flanked by State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, Middle Point Mayor Brenda Mengerink, and village firefighters. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Middle Point Fire Chief Craig King has had a longstanding dream: a new firehouse to replace a facility too small to house the equipment and vehicles of his volunteer department. The problem? Finding the money to fund the project.

Fire Marshal Reardon

Because of tornadoes and other wind events that periodically sweep through the county, Chief King and his department first started planning in 2012 for a “community safe room” project that would be a place community members could stay safe in the event of a tornado. The project also included a new fire station. However, while the village was awarded a grant to help fund that project, the price tag was still too rich for the community’s pocketbook.

After scrapping the safe room idea and downscaling plans for a new fire station, Chief King finally came to the conclusion that there was only one way a new fire station was going to be built.

“We decided we were going to have to do it ourselves,” the fire chief said.

The chief and his 33 volunteer firefighters then took over general contractor duties for the project, spending nearly 14 months from June 2019 until August 2020 erecting the new six-bay fire station. Of course, the volunteers still needed to make emergency runs, work their “day jobs,” and, hopefully, spend some time with their families.

“We’re blessed here to have 34 individuals who were willing to step up and take the time, and serve, and erect this building, not to mention making emergency runs,” Chief King said.

Fortunately, the department was approved for a 30-year, no-interest $300,000 loan from the State Fire Marshal’s Office that helped pay for All Temp Refrigeration’s work on the plumbing, electrical, and heating portion of the project and for materials to build the firehouse.

Helen Ashbaugh (seated) is shown in front of the fire station’s new electronic sign, along with family members, Middle Point Fire Chief Craig King (right), and representatives of Whitehorse Biker Church and Middle Point United Methodist Church. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

In addition to its six vehicle bays with automatic door openers, the new facility includes plenty of room for fire gear and equipment, as well as other areas that can be used for training and other purposes, such as equipment maintenance and related duties. There’s also room for meals and social gatherings, if needed.

Although Saturday was the official dedication of the new facility, firefighters actually moved into the firehouse on August 26, 2020. Chief King wisely decided, though, that dedicating a fire station in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was not a smart move, leading to Saturday’s delayed event.

Several dignitaries were on hand to help the MPFD officially open its new station, including State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, and Middle Point Mayor Brenda Mengerink. Pastors from Whitehouse Biker Church and Middle Point Methodist Church provided opening and closing prayers for the event, along with some financial support during the project, as did many other organizations and individuals. In addition to a generous donation to the project, local residents Bill and Helen Ashbaugh were singled out for also paying for an electronic sign at the station.

Fire Marshal Reardon, who took office in 2020 after spending 33 years with the Columbus City Fire Department, said his new job was an eye-opener, since being a Columbus firefighter didn’t prepare him for the challenges faced by the state’s many volunteer fire departments. He noted that, of Ohio’s 1,185 fire departments, approximately 90 percent are made up of volunteers.

Reardon noted that many volunteer departments would be happy to have a facility as good as the former Middle Point fire station located behind the new facility, while adding that Ohio must work harder to address the many challenges of its volunteer departments, which include recruiting new members and obtaining adequate facilities and equipment to ensure the safety of firefighters and communities as a whole.

He then indicated the MPFD members behind him, saying: “These guys are the backbone of your community. They did this (built the fire house), they did this themselves. I congratulate you all because that is a huge accomplishment.”

Lichtensteiger also commended Chief King and village firefighters, saying his “soul felt good” when contemplating what they have achieved.

“To see the village digging deep and finding the resources for this accomplishment is impressive in the extreme,” he said, while adding he hoped village officials would continue to work on improving the community in the future.

Mayor Mengerink said building the facility had been a “long, long, road” while also commending firefighters for the “blood, sweat, and tears” they put into the project.

Shown is a photo taken by Van Wert independent photographer Bob Barnes of the new Middle Point fire station.