Barbara L. Hyre, 80, of Spencerville (IN) passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Fort Wayne.

Barbara L. Hyre

She was born July 13, 1941 in Leo, IN to the late Harold and Leora Wertman. Barbara retired from the former Sheller-Globe as a Computer Room Manager for over 30 years.

She loved knitting, playing the organ, traveling, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, David E. Hyre of Spencerville, IN; daughters, Lisa (Larry) McAbee of Auburn, IN, and Kristie (Alan) Rinehart of Spencerville, IN; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah Chestnut) McAbee, Jenna (Michael) Shawd, and Joshua Rinehart; siblings, Max (Charlotte) Wertman of Leo, IN, and Roger “Bill” (Sally) Wertman of Sturgis, MI.

Barbara was preceded in death by two siblings, Geary Wertman and Gale Wertman.

Private family services will be held with burial at Leo Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA.

