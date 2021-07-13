Crestview ECC earns pretigious award

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — In recognition of a commitment to quality and an ongoing dedication to the learning and development of children, the Crestview Early Childhood Center has received a five-star Step Up To Quality award from the State of Ohio.

Step Up To Quality is the state’s rating system for learning and development programs. Participating programs can earn a one to five star rating.

In addition to meeting all standards of a four-star rating, programs with five stars may also:

Have lower staff/child ratios

Use child assessment results to plan activities that best support learning and development goals for each child

Share assessment results and create goals for children

Develop plans to support children as they transition to a new classroom or educational setting

Work with other organizations or businesses within the community to support children and their families

Have an active and organized parent-volunteer group

Use input from families and community partners’ inform the program’s continuous improvement process

Have acceditation by an approved organization

“The Crestview Early Childhood Center is very proud to receive a five-star rating for its preschool program,” ECC Principal Casey Dowler said. “The ECC offers a developmentally appropriate curriculum where teachers and staff strive to enhance a child’s social, emotional, physical and intellectual growth, enriching the whole child in a safe and nurturing environment.”

“Our goal is to build skills that set children up for success and help foster their mindset to become lifelong earners,” Dowler added.

The Crestview ECC offers two age-appropriate classes for preschool students. Classes for three-year-olds are on Mondays and Wednesdays while four-year-olds attend classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students attend from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on their scheduled day.

If interested in enrolling a child in preschool and learning more about the Crestview ECC program, please call 419.749.9100, extension 3000.