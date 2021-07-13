FUMC accepting preschool registrations

VW independent staff/submitted information

Preschool openings are available at First United Methodist Church, at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, across from Fountain Park in Van Wert.

Preschool classes will begin September 8. The church will offer a half-day program from 8:30-11:30 a.m. two, three or four days a week. The curriculum is guided by the Ohio Department of Education’s Early Learning Standards and incorporates Christian principles daily.

Preschoolers will participate in monthly field trips, theme parties, progress monitoring and assessments, weekly Chapel, Christmas and Spring programs and much more, with a goal of preparing children for kindergarten in a loving Christ-centered environment.

For more information please contact Administrator Marilyn Agler by phone at 419.238.0631 extension 308, by email magler@wcoil.com or register online at fumpreschool.com.