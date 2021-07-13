Law Enforcement 7/13/2021

Delphos Police

June 24 – a male reported that his ex-wife withdrew money and closed two joint bank accounts without his consent.

June 26 – officers were sent to the 700 block of Skinner Street, for an unwanted guest. When officers arrived, they found that the subject had already left.

June 28 – officers were notified by an apartment manager of items found in a residence while doing maintenance work. The items were collected by officers and included drugs and drug paraphernalia. A report was taken and will be reviewed by prosecutors for possible charges.

June 29 – officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Canal Street for an unwanted guest. Officers arrived and met with a male who stated that a female was in his residence and refused to leave. Officers located the female, but she refused to cooperate or leave when asked to do so. The female, Amanda Teman, of Delphos, was taken into custody for obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Teman was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.

July 1 – officers were sent to the 800 block of Skinner Street to investigate a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival officers found probable cause to arrest the suspect, Kayla Price, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member. Price was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.

July 1 – a male contacted the police department in reference to a theft incident. The male advised officers that he was the victim of a credit card scam in which money was taken by an unknown subject claiming to be from Spectrum. All correspondence was done by telephone.

July 2 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Clime Street for a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival officers met with a male and a female. Both individuals were intoxicated and had differing accounts of the incident. The female left the residence for the evening. No charges will be filed.

July 2 – a male and female came to the police department, with their son, to report an assault. The juvenile male told officers that he was staying at a friend’s house when he was assaulted by other juveniles in the residence. The juvenile male, who had injuries consistent with an assault, was able to identify those who assaulted him. The report has been turned over to the Detective Bureau for further investigation.

July 3 – in the early morning hours, an officer on patrol observed two subjects riding bicycles. The officer attempted to stop the bicycles due to believing the individuals were juveniles. The subjects on the bicycles fled the scene and a juvenile female was located a short time later. It was later discovered that the female had been with an 18-year-old male who was not located that night. The male, Cain Hanjora of Delphos, has been issued a summons to appear in Lima municipal court on the charge of contributing to the unruliness of a minor.

July 4 – officers encountered a male who appeared to be highly intoxicated on E. 2nd Street. Officers attempted to give the male a ride to his residence or to have someone pick him up but, he continued to be uncooperative and disorderly. The male continued to threaten harm to the officers on scene and attempted to charge at an officer. The male was then taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail. The male, 34-year-old Daniel Coburn of Delphos was found guilty, in Lima Municipal Court, on the charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

July 5 – officers spoke with a male in the 600 block of W. 6th Street in reference to a theft incident. The male stated that at an unknown time a cell phone and debit cards were taken from him. The incident remains under investigation

July 5 –officers spoke with a male in the 1000 block of Lima Avenue who reported damage done to his vehicle. The male stated that someone had egged his vehicle twice in the past week.

July 5 – officers received a call from a hospital in regard to a possible child abuse incident. Officers found that a juvenile female who had been in the custody of her father for two days prior had injuries consistent with abuse. Officers took the initial report and forwarded the information to the Detective Bureau for further investigation. A report was also forwarded to Allen County Children Services.

July 6 – officers spoke with a female who reported that her storage unit had been broken into. Nothing appeared to have been missing at the time of the report.

July 6 – officers were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of W. 5th Street for a male unresponsive in a yard. Officers arrived and located the male whom they had contact with previously in the evening. The male, 29-year-old Jesse Blackburn of Delphos, was taken into custody for persistent disorderly conduct. Blackburn was transported to the Van Wert County Jail.

July 7 – a criminal trespass order against a male whom she no longer wanted at the residence.

July 8 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Clime Street in reference to an unwanted guest. Officers arrived and spoke with the complainant who advised that the mother of his children came to his residence unannounced, and he requested that she be asked to leave. After speaking with the female, she did leave the property.

July 8 – officers were sent to the 900 block of Bredeick Street for a possible domestic violence situation. Officers arrived and met with male and female at the residence. After investigating the incident, it was determined no physical violence had occurred. The male appeared to need medical assistance for a possible mental issue, therefore Delphos EMS was contacted to transport him to the hospital.

July 9 – officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Clime Street to investigate a possible domestic violence incident. Upon arrival officers spoke with a female who stated that she had gotten into an altercation with her son. The female told officers that her son had fled on foot prior to their arrival. The female requested a report so that she could obtain a protection order.

July 9 – officer spoke with a male in the 200 block of W. Clime Street. The male told officers that another male had contacted him threatening him bodily harm. Officers were able to hear a recording of the incident as it took place. A report was written and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of possible charges.

July 10 – a female called the police department to report that someone had stolen a bicycle from her porch in the 500 block of W. Cleveland Street.

July 12 – officers were sent to speak with a male in the 500 block of Cherry Street. The male stated that someone had opened a fraudulent account with T-Mobile using his personal information. The male was advised that he owed a large sum of money for the account that he did not open. The complainant requested a report so that the incident could be investigated by T-Mobile.