Martin edges Ngandu in Van Wert 4-Mile

Submitted information

Runners of all ages and experience levels from all around the Midwest converged on the streets of Van Wert around the courthouse on Saturday night for the fourth annual Van Wert 4-mile at the Town Creek Live Festival.

Nathan Martin (78) and James Ngandu (63) ran neck-and-neck down the stretch of Saturday’s Van Wert 4-Mile. Martin won the race 18:01.20 to 18:01.31. Photo submitted

Two familiar faces finished No. 1 and No. 2, with Nathan Martin, a recent Spring Arbor graduate nipping James Ngandu, who trains in Van Wert, in a close finish over the last hundred meters. Martin finished with a time of 18:01.20, with Ngandu right behind at 18:01.31. Both men were champions in the previous two in-person races with Ngandu winning in 2018 and Martin winning in 2019.

Eight other men cracked the sub 19:00 mark for the 4-mile through the streets of Van Wert including Victor Shitsama, who is training in Van Wert, and placed 3rd in time of 18:28. The top five was rounded out by Pittsburgh Track Club runner, Nick Wolk in 4th (18:29), and Playmakers runner Johnny Crain (18:38).

The post collegiate team champion was the Pittsburgh Track Club with a 19:08 team average. Great Lakes Track Club from Michigan was second with a team average of 19:18 and Playmakers from Michigan, including Van Wert High School graduate Justin Dickman, placed third with a team average of 19:22. Dickman placed 22nd overall in a time of 20:14. Lincolnview graduate Karter Tow edged out Dickman for a new 4-mile personal record in 19:59 (18th place).

Ohio State graduate and Columbus native Molly Bookmeyer won the women’s race in a race record time of 20:43. Bookmeyer was followed closely by Eastern Michigan University’s Alsu Lenneman who finished in 20:48. Both women were well under the previous course record set in 2018 of 21:20.

In the women’s team race, Playmakers of Lansing dominated the pack led by Charlotte Etinne with a time of 23:04, Jess Shaw (23:07), Sarah Brewer (23:23), and Hope Van Dyke (23:29).

Locally, a large contingent of runners from Lincolnview and Delphos St. John’s high schools turned out, and both teams will receive a donation for their participation in this year’s race. St. John’s runner Connor Baldauf led the way for local high school runners in 24:15, and fellow Blue Jay Ava Milliganin finished the race in a time of 29:51.

In the 1-mile fun run, Brooks Kilma won the boys division in a time of 8:22 and Tess Robeson won the girls 300 meter division in 2:20. Full results can be found on https://wolfcreektrackclub.com/van-wert-4-mile-3/

The race was made possible with the support of Van Wert Health, Van Wert County, the City of Van Wert, Van Wert Police Department, Main Street Van Wert, Straley Realty, 540 Martial Arts, Peelle Law Offices, the Marketing Junkie, Ruler Foods, Chief Supermarkets, Wal-Mart of Van Wert, and the many volunteers who organized the race.