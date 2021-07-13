Ohio City ready to celebrate Lambert Days

Van Wert independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY – The third weekend in July means one thing in Ohio City – Lambert Days, an annual celebration that honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, who designed, built and tested his Lambert gasoline buggy in the village in 1890 and 1891.

Like many other things, the 2020 edition was wiped out by COVID-19 but this year’s Lambert Days schedule, Friday through Sunday, July 16-18, is set.

Ohio City’s 53rd annual Lambert Days celebration will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will kick off with the crowning of the 2021 Lambert Days Queen at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. This year’s Queen is Caylin Cowan, the daughter of Renee and John Cowan. Caylin is a junior at Van Wert High School and is involved in both cheer and softball.

Immediately following the crowning, Ohio City American Legion Post 346 will conduct the flag raising ceremony and the National Anthem will be sung by Ohio City UMC Pastor Gary Ginter.

The car show registration will begin at 5 p.m. along with inflatables for the kids, and pinball inside the Community Building. The Park Board will serve a steak dinner in the Community Building beginning at 4 p.m on Friday and there will be food available in the building throughout the weekend.

A Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, along with the car show judging and the “Big Ginja Band” will perform under the tent from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10:15 p.m. with a rain date of Saturday night.

Saturday’s offerings will include a co-ed volleyball tournament at 9 a.m., kids activities at noon, bingo at 5 p.m. and the Lambert Days second annual Pinball Classic tournament at 7 p.m.

The Community Building will provide a hog roast dinner starting at 4 p.m. and music under the tent will be provided by Jeff Uterbrink and Jaime Delgado will finish out the evening with music and karaoke.

Sunday’s chicken dinner will be served at 11 a.m. with music provided by the band “Triad”. Kids’ activities will start at noon, then the 2021 Lambert Days Parade will line-up at 1:45 and will begin at 3 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshals are Ron and Jean Krugh.

There will also be vendors located all weekend at Fireman’s Park, along with garage sales throughout the village and surrounding area.

For more information visit www.lambertdays.com or follow the Lambert Days Facebook page.