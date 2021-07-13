Random Thoughts: July 13, 2021 edition

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Lincolnview boys’ basketball coach Brett Hammons, good luck wishes to Van Wert’s ACME baseball team, WBL football and Major League Baseball.

Brett Hammons

As many people have heard, Lincolnview boys’ basketball coach Brett Hammons recently underwent surgery to remove a mass on his brain.

He’s back home and has been out and about walking with his wife Alison and waiting for information on the next step, i.e. more treatment.

A number of people have reached out to Brett, which has been a godsend for him. He and his family appreciate the prayers and positive vibes. Please continue to keep the Hammons family in your thoughts and prayers.

Good luck

Best of luck to Van Wert’s ACME baseball team at the state tournament.

The Cougars had to beat Lima Central Catholic on back-to-back days, Saturday and Sunday, to win the District 5 championship and get to state. It was no easy task, but the team forged a pair of victories in the double elimination format.

Van Wert is scheduled to open the state tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Elida but the opponent is still TBA.

A common question

I’ve heard this question a lot in recent days – is Van Wert going to win the WBL football championship and can they win the state title again?

A Western Buckeye League preview will be featured on the Sports page early next month but I’m thinking there are three or four teams that will truly contend for the title this fall. As I mentioned in the Monday Mailbag, Van Wert should be one of them.

As for winning a state title, we’ll see, but keep in mind it’s usually more difficult to repeat as a state champion than to win it for the first time.

I’m not saying it’s impossible but it’ll be harder this time. Plus, if I had to pick a strong contender for at least the Division IV, Region 14 championship, it may be Keystone. Remember the Wildcats? Van Wert beat them 37-28 in wet playoff conditions at LaGrange.

Keystone was very young, talented and fast, meaning a number of kids are back.

First things first though, the focus should be on the opener at Bryan.

Nice to see

At the Major League Baseball All-Star Break, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians are both over .500. The Reds have won eight of their last 10 games and sit at 48-42, while the Indians are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and despite a boatload of injuries, are 45-42.

I figured both teams would hover around .500 this season. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes.

