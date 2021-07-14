10 arraigned on various grand jury felony indictments

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

10 people entered pleas to grand jury indictments this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Rodney Knauss, 32, of Scott, pleaded not guilty to rape with specification that the victim was less than 10 years old, a felony of the first degree, and a third degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition. Bond was set at $150,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 4.

Joshua Roberts, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony, and attempted vehicular assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and Roberts will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. August 4.

Vincent Smith, 61, of Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree, and possessing criminal tools, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. August 4.

Donald Lewis, 57, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to charges of breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies. Lewis was released on a surety bond and must appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.

Julie Survilla, 45, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony; theft, a fifth degreee felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Survilla was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. August 4.

Derek Showalter, 38, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. August 4.

Landon Clifton, 35, of Ohio City, entered a plea of not guilty to a fifth degree felony charge of theft and a first degree misdemeanor theft charge. He was released on a surety bond and must appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 4.

Michael Speakman, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety

bond and was ordered to appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 4.

Randal Michaelson Jr., 32, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability and grand theft (firearm), both third degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and must appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 4.

Jeffrey Price, 55, of Celina, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. August 4.

In addition to the arraignments, one person entered a guilty plea while one admitted to a bond violation.

Lindsay Pavlides, 27, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending the completion of her treatment program.

Jeremy Dunbar, 24, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by refusing to submit to a drug screen and leaving the courthouse. Bond set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety. A pretrial conference was already set for August 3.