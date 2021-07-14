Barbara L. Hyre

Barbara L. Hyre, 80, of Spencerville (IN) passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 13, 1941 in Leo, IN to the late Harold and Leora Wertman.

She is survived by her husband, David E. Hyre of Spencerville, IN; daughters, Lisa (Larry) McAbee of Auburn, IN, and Kristie (Alan) Rinehart of Spencerville, IN; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah Chestnut) McAbee, Jenna (Michael) Shawd, and Joshua Rinehart; siblings, Max (Charlotte) Wertman of Leo, IN, and Roger “Bill” (Sally) Wertman of Sturgis, MI.

Barbara was preceded in death by two siblings, Geary Wertman and Gale Wertman.

She retired from the former Sheller-Globe as a Computer Room Manager for over 30 years. She loved knitting, playing the organ, traveling, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Private family services will be held with burial at Leo Memorial Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Allen County SPCA.

