Clark A. Davies

Clark A. Davies, 59, passed away at his home at 8:24 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born November 28, 1961 in Van Wert County to Dale G. (Marcia) Davies and the late Mary Louise Davies. He was married to Lorelei L. (Lori) Davies July 9, 1983.

Clark is survived by his father; Dale G. (Marcia) Davies, his wife; Lori Davies, his two children; Emilee (Cole) Myers and Louis (Mariah) Davies, his grandchildren; Mara Myers, Greycen and Grant Davies, and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Davies.

Clark worked at Lee Kinstle in Van Wert. He enjoyed hunting, riding dirt bikes, fixing things and doing activities with his family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert. The family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.

