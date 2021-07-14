Crestview ECC earns prestigous award

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY – In recognition of a commitment to quality and an ongoing dedication to the learning and development of children, Crestview Early Childhood Center has received a Five-Star Step Up To Quality award from the State of Ohio.

Step Up To Quality is Ohio’s rating system for learning and development programs. Participating programs can earn a one to five star rating.

In addition to meeting all standards of a four-star rating, programs with five stars may also:

Have lower staff/child ratios

Use child assessment results to plan activities that best support learning and development goals for each child

Share assessment results and create goals for children

Develop plans to support children as they transition to a new classroom or educational setting

Work with other organizations or businesses within the community to support children and their families

Have an active and organized parent volunteer group

Use input from families and community partners to form the program’s continuous improvement process

Have accreditation by an approved organizational

“The Crestview Early Childhood Center is very proud to receive a five-star rating for its preschool program,” ECC Principal Casey Dowler said. “The ECC offers a developmentally appropriate curriculum where teachers and staff strive to enhance the child’s social, emotional, physical and intellectual growth, enriching the whole child in a safe and nurturing environment.”

“Our experienced and highly qualified staff enable each child to reach his/her fullest potential by supporting them wherever they are on their learning path,” Dowler added. “Our goal is to build skills that set children up for success and help foster their mindset to become lifelong partners.”

The Crestview ECC offers two age appropriate classes for preschool students. The three-year-old class attends on Mondays and Wednesdays while the four-year-old Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Preschool students attend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their scheduled day.

To enroll a childen or learn more about the Crestview ECC program, call 419.749.9100, extension 3000.