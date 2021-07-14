DeWine to announce more shot incentives

Van Wert independent news

Governor Mike DeWine will soon announce a second COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in another attempt to increase the state’s vaccination rate.

DeWine spoke briefly with reporters on Tuesday but didn’t provide much information. He did hint the next round would likely include smaller amounts of money to help spread out the odds so more people can win.

The previous incentive was the “Vax-A-Million” sweepstakes, which paid out five $1 million dollar prizes along with five four-year college scholarships to any state school.

DeWine also said he concerned about the increased spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, along with low vaccination rates in some parts of the state.

“Anyboy who’s not been vaccinated is just very vulnerable with this delta variant on the loose,” DeWine said. “That’s the real challenge.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 5.6 million Ohioans have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those with the first dose, 5.3 million have completed the process.