Ohio City’s Lambert Days back for 2021

VW independent/submitted information

The third full weekend of July means one thing in Ohio City – Lambert Days.

Like many other events, last year’s edition of Lambert Days was wiped out by COVID-19, but organizers are ready for this year’s celebration Friday through Sunday, July 16-18.

Lambert Days honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, whose gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January, 1891 in Ohio City.

The weekend will kick off with the crowning of the 2021 Lambert Days queen at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. This year’s queen is Caylin Cowan the daughter of Renee and John Cowan. Caylin is a junior at Van Wert High School and is involved in both cheer and softball.

Immediately following the crowning, Ohio City American Legion Post 346 will conduct the flag raising ceremony and the National Anthem will be sung by Ohio City UMC Pastor Gary Ginter.

The car show registration will begin at at 5 along with inflatables for the kids, and pinball inside the Community Building.

The park board is serving a steak dinner in the Community Building starting at 4 p.m and there will be food available in the building throughout the weekend. A Texas Hold ‘Em will start at 7 p.m., along with car show judging. The Big Ginja Band will perform under the tent from 8:30 to 11:3 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10:15, with a rain date of Saturday night.

Saturday kicks off with a co-ed volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. Kids activities will start at noon. The Community Building will provide a “hog roast” dinner starting at 4 p.m. and music under the tent will be provided by Jeff Uterbrink. Bingo will begin at 5 p.m. and the Lambert Days second annual “Pinball Classic” tournament will start at 7 pm.. Jaime Delgado will finish out the evening with music and karaoke.

Sunday’s chicken dinner will be served at 11 a.m. with music provided by the band Triad. Kids activities will start at noon. The 2021 Lambert Days Parade will line-up at 1:45 p.m. and will begin at 3 p.m. with this year’s Grand Marshals, Ron and Jean Krugh.

There will also be vendors located all weekend at Fireman’s Park, along with garage sales throughout the village and surrounding area.

For more information visit www.lambertdays.com or follow the Lambert Days Facebook page.