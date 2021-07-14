Painting classes coming to Wassenberg

Back to our regularly scheduled programming!

Thanks to all who came out and supported the Wassenberg Art Center and Main Street Van Wert at Town Creek Live Saturday. We also wish to thank our hardworking staff and their families for their hard work and patience! Another thank you to our selfless volunteers who gave up limited supply of time and volunteered. We literally could not do this without you.

The dinosaurs provided by Central Insurance, Van Wert Health and First Federal Van Wert were a huge hit as were the art projects, food trucks and bands Vanity Crash and Kaitlyn Schmit & the Move.

We are offering more classes now that things are returning to our normal.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m. – noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Reggie the Tyrannosaurus Rex, an animated costume paid a visit to Town Creek Live this past Saturday.

Pet Portrait Class: July 15, 22, 29, from 6-9 p.m. in our classroom in conjunction with our weekly Pint Nights. The class will be taught by Ashley McClure. Goals and objectives for this workshop will include a vast variety of painting techniques and artist exploration. Artists will create and explore freely in a fun and supportive atmosphere. By the end of the workshop, each artist will take home knowledge of different painting techniques to help aid in their continuing creative journey. Artists will also complete their very own pet portrait of their furry friend. Paint and canvasses provided, brushes available. Cost is $55 WAC member price, $65 regular price. Sign up soon, limited space available.

Acrylic Painting with artist Mike Huffman: August 5,12, 26, and September 2, 6–9 p.m. Instructor: Mike Huffman. Learn the action techniques of this professional artist while developing your your own style. Cost is $55 WAC member price, $65 regular price. Supplies are required: 2) 16 x 20 canvasses available here for $6 each, our instructor recommends the following supplies available at most craft stores. Cadmium Red Medium, Cadmium Yellow Medium, Cobalt Blue, Permanent Green light, Mars Black, Titanium White and Burnt Sienna. Brushes include: No. 12 Flat, No. 10 Flat, No. 14 Round, No. 10 Filbert. Sign up soon, limited space available.

Our next exhibit scheduled for August will feature the work of art students from Bowling Green State University. The exhibit will open on August 12 with a free, open to the public reception. We will have more information on this show very soon.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1–5 p.m., Thursday from 1–9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.