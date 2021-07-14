Rally 4 Recovery to be held in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

According to mortality reports from the Ohio Department of Health, drug overdoses killed more Ohioans in 2020 than in at least 14 years. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in substance abuse and now more than ever, local communities should be aware of recovery resources and services.

Families of Addicts Van Wert will present its first-ever Rally 4 Recovery, at Fountain Park from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The event will feature emcee Scotty Mays, speaker Steve Makofka, keynote speaker Paul Fitzpatrick and four opportunities for Narcan Education at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In addition, FOA can introduce families from Northwest Ohio and Northeast

Indiana to wrap-around support services available to those recovering from addiction.

Scotty Mays is an Ohio comedian and is in long-term recovery, so this event is extra special for him to participate in. The event will feature music by local favorite Colt & Crew.

Family and Recovery life coach Steve Makofka is one of the event’s speakers. Steve is the owner of Family Dynamics LLC in Dayton and brings a wealth of knowledge in developing creative training programs to help

individuals and groups overcoming addiction.

Keynote speaker, Paul Fitzpatrick is Executive Director of “Clevelawn.” Fitzpatrick is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Cleveland State University’s Levine School of Urban Affairs. He is an accomplished public and motivational speaker and was a Senior Doby Fellow for the Cleveland PeaceMakers Alliance. He spent time in prison and is a recovering addict with over 22 years in recovery. His education and experiences have prepared him to work with those who have also had hardships in their lives.

Currently, here is who has committed to being an educational resource at Sunday’s event:

Van Wert Health – Van Wert

Tri-County ADAMHS – Van Wert

Ridgeview Hospital – Van Wert

United Way of Van Wert – Van Wert

Family Dynamics – Dayton

The Mom of an Addict – Fort Wayne

Thrive Peer Support – Cleveland

West Ohio Food Bank – Lima

Northeastern Center – Auburn

Guiding Light Ministries, Lima

Brightview – Lima

Angel Intervention – Van Wert

Haven of Hope – Van Wert

Fort Wayne Recovery – Fort Wayne

Westwood Behavioral – Van Wert

Community Medical Services – Lima

Avenues Recovery – Fort Wayne

Turn Right And Go Straight – Van Wert

Lighthouse Behavioral Health Services – Lima

Brianna’s Hope – Celina

YWCA of Van Wert – Van Wert

PASS (Prevention Awareness Support Services – Lima

Haven Behavioral Hospital – Dayton

New Vision at Wilson Health – Sidney

Sponsors and donors include the United Way of Van Wert County, Van Wert Health, Tri-County ADAMHS, The Marketing Junkie, Brightview in Lima, and Rural King.

Families of Addicts is headquartered in Dayton, OH, and has multiple sites in the Miami Valley, including Van Wert. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the 3 E’s: Educate, Empower and Embrace. Through weekly meetings in Van Wert County, navigation, one-on-one phone support, and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought-after and respected resource.

The non-profit is unique because it supports the entire family and advocates for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction. Follow FOA Families of Addicts-Van Wert on Facebook for additional details about the Rally

4 Recovery event and services available to local communities year-round.

For more information about this event and FOA, call 419.203.0200 and ask for Shane Manson