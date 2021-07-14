United Way tops 2021 fundraising goal

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently revealed its final campaign total of $514,845, which topped the goal set in a year greatly affected by the coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made us change the way we normally do a regular campaign so I was not sure how it was all going to work out,” said Kim Bruns, United Way of Van Wert County 2020-21 Campaign Chair. “The Van Wert Community always amazes me with their willingness to step up and make a difference and take care of our community needs. I want to thank this amazing community that I call home for helping us reach and surpass our goal during the year of the pandemic.”

The recent “Fiesta Fun Friday” reverse raffle event, which was held at the Wassenberg Art Center was a great success and was able to bring in a little over $14,000 to help surpass the goal of $500,000. Trevor Webster owned the night by winning the 50/50 raffle and the $1,000 grand prize raffle, then donating almost all of it back to the United Way.

“The ability to reach the goal set, has been a great accomplishment given the year that was full of changes,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. “We had to look at everything from a different point of view. Regardless of the pandemic, we were able to have record setting fundraising at almost all of our events this year.”

“It has been a privilege to work with such an amazing board, caring community and great individuals that give unconditionally,” Smith added.

The money raised will benefit 34 United Way agencies.

For more information on giving to the United Way or to volunteer, please contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689 or email at director@uwvwco.org. People can also at the United Way office, 136 E. Main Street, Van Wert. Check the United Way out on Facebook and watch for its new campaign video for 2021-22.