Van Wert Health hits surgical milestone

VW independent staff/submitted information

Officials at Van Wert Health have announced that the hospital’s physicians and surgical team recently completed the 100th robotic-assisted surgery case on the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The hospital began performing robotic-assisted surgeries in December 2020 and celebrated the milestone on June 22.

“Residents in Van Wert and surrounding communities have access to this cutting-edge technology right in their backyard,” said Jim Pope, President and CEO at Van Wert Health. “We are proud to offer our patients advanced surgical options, keeping them close to home for care and allowing them to get back to their everyday lives as quickly as possible.”

Van Wert Health physicians and surgical team members stand with the da Vanci XI Surgical System after hitting a milestone. Photo submitted

Van Wert Health utilizes the da Vinci XI Surgical System, which is the latest in robotic surgical technologies. With less patient discomfort and improved results, minimally-invasive surgery using robotic systems has become an increasingly popular option over traditional open surgery and laparoscopic surgery.

Patient benefits of robotic-assisted surgery include a shorter hospitalization period, quicker healing and return to normal activity, reduced blood loss, and reduced post-procedure pain. For the surgeon using the robot, advantages include an enhanced and magnified view of inside the patient’s body, instruments that bend and rotate farther than human hands, and overall enhanced precision and control. The surgeon is 100-percent in control of the robotic-assisted system.

“I have seen such a positive effect since beginning to utilize robotic assisted surgery,” said Thomas Conte, MD, General Surgeon. “It’s exciting to be part of the growing robotics program at Van Wert Health.”

The Robotic Surgery Program at Van Wert Health was made possible by a generous gift from Bruce and Julie Kennedy.