VW City Council approves charter issue

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Van Wert City Council has taken another step toward placing a charter government issue on the November 2 general election ballot.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members voted 6-1 to approve an tordinance seeking voter approval to form a charter commission. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler was the lone no vote.

“This establishes a two-step process on the ballot,” Council President Jon Tomlinson said. “One is do you approve, yes or no, of establishing a charter commission to look at a charter for the City of Van Wert.”

“If it’s yes, a committee of 15 would write and create a charter and then a year from now that charter would be mailed to every voter in the City of Van Wert so they can read it, then it would be on the ballot next year to accept said charter as the new governing document,” Tomlinson added. “It’s a two-year process.”

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis informed council members that he and City Auditor Martha Balyeat met with members of the Rotary Club to share information about a possible charter.

“We were able to explain to them what the charter is and what we’re looking to do, and the Mayor and I did the same thing with the Service Club, so we’ve been able to get in front of the groups that we were not able to get in front last year due to COVID,” Davis explained. “Reception has been positive and folks have been interested and we are obviously looking for charter commission people. The petition (for interested people) is online, it’s petition 3P on the Secretary of State’s website, it can be printed off there and you need five signatures before turning it into the Board of Elections by August 4.”

“We’re looking for as many people as possible,” Davis continued. “The more people that are interested the better off the community is, the more voices that are involved in the process, so the more the merrier.”

The petition web address is https://www.sos.state.oh.us/globalassets/elections/forms/3-p.pdf.

Council members gave unanimous approval to an ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute and deliver a quit-claim deed for approximately 20 acres in Vision Park to the Community Improvement Corporation.”

In other business, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming offered praise for city staff and employees.

“Since our last meeting we’ve completed brush pickup but probably more importantly we’ve assisted with Fourth of July parade, Town Creek Live and the Van Wert 4-Mile,” Fleming said.

Fleming also noted ODOT will soon begin a feasibility study to study US 30 from the Indiana line to Starr.

“There’s 18 at grade crossing in that stretch that they want to study, so they’re going to kick off with a meeting on Tuesday, August 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Vantage Career Center. The 1 to 2 meeting will cover the eastern portion then from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Convoy Community Building they’re going to do the same thing, but cover pretty much everything from Richie Road to the Indiana state line.”

During her report, Balyeat said she now knows the amount the city will receive from the American Rescue plan.

“Originally our estimate was over $2 million but what we’re actually going to get is $1,118,322,” Balyeat said. “The reason it’s reduced is because there are allocations for all the townships and villages now.”

She added the money will come in two increments and she said there are multiple stipulations.

Mayor Ken Markward spoke briefly and said the parklet on West Main Street will soon be on the move, but he’s waiting for confirmation from Main Street Van Wert for the new location.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Executive Director Stacy Adam told council that a third open house will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Vantage Career Center’s carpentry spec house at the corner of