Cougars to open ACME state tourney

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — The 2021 ACME Baseball State Tournament bracket is finally set.

After rain delayed the District 6 championship game for several days, Bellefontaine defeated Indian Lake twice on Wednesday, 2-1 and 7-5 to claim the final spot on the bracket.

The Chieftains are scheduled to face District 5 champion Van Wert in the tournament opener at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ed Sandy Field in Elida.

The second game (12:30 p.m. Saturday) will pit Defiance against Perrysburg, followed by Tinora vs. St. Henry (3 p.m.) and Versailles vs. Elida at 5:30 p.m.

The winners between Van Wert/Bellefontaine and Defiance will square off in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Tinora/St. Henry and Versailles/Elida winners at 5 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.