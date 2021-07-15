Dominick A. Silette

Dominick A. Silette, 90, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born February 16, 1930 to the late Anthony and Theresa (Stabean) Silette in Star City, West Virginia. He later married the love of his life, Nancy (Hilderbrand) Silette, on September 15, 1957.

He is survived by, his wife; Nancy Silette of Van Wert, five children: Mark (Cindy) Silette of Van Wert, Ann (Steven) Darr of Toledo, Pete (Cynthia) Silette of Findlay, Laura (Anthony) Ferrero of Galena and Phillip Silette of Mt. Vernon; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two sisters, Ann Poceroff of Star City, West Virginia and Elaine (Dave) Atchison of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Nickolas Silette and two siblings, John Silette of Detroit, Michigan, and Mary Oliver of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Dominick was a veteran of the Korean War, of which he fought in the Navy. He also spent 35 years working for Chrysler in Van Wert, where he was a supervisor. Dominick, along with his wife, owned and operated an orchard from their home, Silette’s Orchard.

A private memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory,722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.

