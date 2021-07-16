Friday Flashback: Knights top Allen East

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback dates back 10 years, to the 2011 high school football season. The Crestview Knights used a powerful rushing attack to dominate NWC foe Allen East. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights dominated Allen East, generating 505 yards of offense, including 432 rushing yards, to defeat the Mustangs 46-7 in Northwest Conference football on Friday.

The Knights scored the first three touchdowns on the night — all in the first quarter — with Crestview quarterback Trevor Roop running for two TDs and connecting with Matt Holden for the other.

With the score 19-0, Allen East got on the scoreboard when Mustang quarterback Casey Crow found Matt Shuey for a 7-yard scoring strike with 11:28 remaining on the second quarter clock.

The Knights scored twice in the second quarter and two more times in the third quarter to end the scoring. Following the Allen East TD, Roop scored on defense when he intercepted a Crow pass and took it 21 yards for a touchdown. Juniors Jacob Harmon and Avery Jones both scored 1-yard rushing touchdowns, while Holden, a senior, closed out the offensive performance with a 63-yard jaunt with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Leading rushers for the Knights were Roop, with 178 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns; and Holden, who ran for 82 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Ross Stewart had 69 yards on 15 attempts for Allen East.

Roop was 3 for 4 in the passing area for 73 yards and a TD, while Crow connected on 7 of 14 passing attempts for a touchdown and two interceptions. Braden Goodwin also played for the Mustangs, but did not connect on any of four passing attempts, while throwing two interceptions.

Nick Kohlrieser caught three passes for 90 yards for Allen East, while Holden was Crestview’s top receiver with 59 yards and a TD on one reception.

With the win, the Knights are now 2-1 in league play and 3-2 overall. Crestview will next play at Delphos Jefferson this coming Friday.