Health dept. reports 17 new COVID cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, July 8, for a total of 2,450 confirmed cases. There are two known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date the health department has given 11,123 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, July 22, 2-4 p.m. at the County Health Department

Thursday, July 29, 2-4 p.m. at the County Health Department

Thursday, August 12, 2-4 p.m. at the County Health Department

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinics dates are for all those who wish to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Bring your photo identification and any insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.