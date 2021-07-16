Linda Lee Lifesy

Linda Lee Lifsey, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday July 13, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer.

She was born on July 31, 1949, in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of the late Neil Robert Vickery and Betty J. (Conley) Vickery. On April 8, 2006, she married Richard Lifsey who survives.

Other family members include her two sons, Gregg Richards of Van Wert and Steve (Lindsay) Richards of Delphos, Ohio; six grandchildren, Aidan Rice, Gavin Richards, Melia Richards, Gianna Richards, Vincent Richards and Bianca Richards; two sisters, Connie Schroth of Troy, Illinois, and Gayle Pritchard of Bay Village, Ohio; a sister in-law Bonnie Vickery of Toledo, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert P. Vickery and Dennis N. Vickery.

Linda was an active member of her community, helping others both as a case worker for the Van Wert Community Action Commission and as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert. She was a 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School and after graduating worked in data processing with one of the county’s first mainframe computer systems.

She was an accomplished and avid genealogist, helping researchers around the world track down their family histories. She also loved to travel and read, and was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother, finding her greatest joy in attending any activities her grandchildren participated in.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, July 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.