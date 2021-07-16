Many shows planned in Van Wert

Van Wert Live has just released the nationally acclaimed Johnny Cash Tribute Show, Man In Black thanks to presenting sponsor HG Violet Equipment. This full stage production joins the cast of five other announced shows that are now on sale at vanwertlive.com.

It all begins at The Grandstand as part of the Van Wert County Fair on September 4 with Chris Lane and Cam. We then return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on September 26 for the Disney Cruise Line fan favorite, Buckets N’ Boards.

Two bonafide comedy shows, The Southern Fried Chicks and Jeff Allen will keep us laughing through October. As a way to close out 2021 on a tenor note, The Texas Tenors return to Van Wert for an encore performance. But that’s not all. Three more shows are yet to be announced for 2021 and it won’t stop there. Van Wert Live will continue announcing entertainment opportunities into 2022 and beyond.

The entertainment has been hot and the temperatures delightfully temperate as we find ourselves halfway through the Feel Good Friday series. This Friday, the stage will deliver yet another diverse band selection as we welcome Walden, a popular alternative rock band hailing from the musical mecca of Athens, Georgia. Walden burst onto the scene with their release of The Green Lights EP in 2018, playing shows across the nation, including festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, KAABOO Del Mar, Summerfest, Suwannee Hulaween, and Sloss Music & Arts Festival.

Comprised of Richard Becker (vocals/guitar), Jamie de Lange (bass), Eric Hangartner (vocals/piano) and Andrew Mendel (drums), These four young men have captured the attention of audiences of all ages with their raw sound, infectious energy, and the undeniable connection they share on stage. Walden found their sonic vision by blending their authentic rock influences of the past such as Coldplay and U2, with modern acts such as Bon Iver, Tame Impala, and Local Natives.

It is an honor to share that band member, Eric Hangartner, is the Grandson of Van Wert’s own, Don & Sally Hangartner. This rooted connection to our music city brings an even deeper appreciation to the experience that awaits in our beautiful downtown.

Ease on down to Fountain Park and let the music lift you up, way up above your cares and snares. Walden will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and be ready to take you there.