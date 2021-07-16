OVI checkpoint planned for Allen County

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Allen County this evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 637 OVI related fatal crashes in which 685 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant Tim Grigsby, commander of the Lima Post said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced later this morning.