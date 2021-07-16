Time capsule contents

Here are some of the contents of a small copper box that was found in the cornerstone of the former Home Guards of America building in downtown Van Wert (see story above). Three newspapers dated August 8, 1905, Home Guards paperwork, including what’s believed to be an application to join, and a medallion were the items in the box. All had been damaged by water that had seeped in over the years. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent