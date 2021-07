ACME Baseball state tournament delayed

ELIDA — The state of the 2021 ACME Baseball state tournament at Ed Sandy Field in Elida has been delayed due to wet conditions.

The tournament opener between Van Wert and Bellefontaine, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. this morning (Saturday), is now moved back to noon.

Check the VW independent Sports page for further updates on the status of today’s tournament games.