Essay winners

Winners of the Optimist Club of Van Wert’s annual essay contest and their families were honored during a luncheon held at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday. This year’s theme was “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” All three winners were from Van Wert High School. Brooklynn Laukhuf (left) placed first and received a $300 scholarship, medal and certificate. Liesel Lare (not pictured) placed second received a $150 scholarship, medal and certificate, and Mia Kelley (right) placed third and received a $50 scholarship, medal and certificate. Also pictured is Optimist Club President Bruce Showalter. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent