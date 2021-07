Brumback lists reading program schedule

Independent staff and submitted information

The following is the schedule for Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program for the week of July 19-24:

Main Library

Going on a Bear Hunt

Monday, July 19

10:30 a.m. — Mr. Puppet Family Comedy Entertainment

Tuesday, July 20

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

Puppet Show with the Gardner Family

Wednesday, July 21

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

10:30 a.m. — Science Central presents “What’s the Matter?”

Thursday, July 22

10 a.m. — Family Story and Craft Time with Julie Cook

Name the Puppet Day

Friday, July 23

10 a.m. — Toddler Story Time

Twirling Bear Puppet

Saturday, July 24

Twirling Bear Puppet

Read a book to your teddy bear

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 19

Paper Chain Snake Craft

Tuesday, July 20

Horse Craft

Wednesday, July 21

10 a.m. — Story Time & Firefly Craft

Thursday, July 22

Hot Air Balloon Craft

Friday, July 23

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 24

Parrot Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 19

Peacock Craft

Tuesday, July 20

Branch is closed

Wednesday, July 21

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and Bunny Craft

Thursday, July 22

6-6:30 p.m. — Story Time and Firefly Suncatcher Craft

Friday, July 23

Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, July 24

Parrot Page

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 19

Forest Animals

Tuesday, July 20

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and Olympic Craft

Wednesday, July 21

Branch is closed

Thursday, July 22

Flower Print

Friday, July 23

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 24

Sports Crossword

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 19

Board Games

Tuesday, July 20

1 p.m. — Story Time and Yahtzee Tourney

Wednesday, July 21

Olympic Magnet

Thursday, July 22

Build a Bug Game

Friday, July 23

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 24

Sports Crossword

Wren Branch

Monday, July 10

1 p.m. — Story Time and Board Games

Tuesday, July 20

Yahtzee Tourney

Wednesday, July 21

Olympic Magnet

Thursday, July 22

Build a Bug Game

Friday, July 23

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 24

Sports Crosswor