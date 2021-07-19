Convoy group to host genealogy event

Independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Area residents interested in family history can come to the Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main St. in Convoy, for a discussion led by Raymond Hertz centering on local and online resources available for genealogical research

Family sources, local libraries, church records, military records, online databases are places to start a search of family history. Those present will hear about the experiences of others and can share their own experiences.

The open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Refreshments will be served.