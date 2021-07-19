Courthouse event set for Bicentennial

Independent staff and submitted information

As part of Van Wert County’s celebration of its bicentennial this year, area residents are invited to come to downtown Van Wert for a family-friendly evening on Friday, July 30, beginning at 4 p.m.

Open house-style tours of the beautiful and historic Van Wert County Courthouse in downtown Van Wert will are scheduled from 4-6 p.m. No appointment necessary, just show up at the main entrance. Those who are feeling adventurous can also take the opportunity to climb to the top of the Courthouse to get a peek at a treasured hidden space: the bell tower and clock located all the way at the top.

In addition, for local history lovers, Van Wert County Historical Society Trustee Tom Mosier will be roaming the Courthouse dressed as Revolutionary War hero and Van Wert namesake Isaac Van Wart.

After the tour, local residents can pick up their very own container of delicious cotton candy provided by Kasey Mills and The Thirsty Diner. There will also be other giveaways and entertainment in and around the Courthouse at the same time.

Area residents can round out the evening by visiting Fountain Park to enjoy free live entertainment, beginning at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation.