Elise Ann Stevens, 80, of Ohio City, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her son’s home in Constantine, Michigan.

She was born March 3, 1941, in Van Wert, a daughter of William and Bernice (Keltner) Hoeken, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1959 and studied for one year at the University of Miami in Oxford. On June 3, 1961, she married Robert “Bob” Stevens, and he also preceded her in death.

Elise retired after many years from Medical Arts Pharmacy in Van Wert, where she worked as a pharmacy technician and x-ray technician. Following retirement, she worked for the offices of Dr. Neuschwanger and Dr. Scheidt. Elise was an outdoor enthusiast, especially loving flowers and log cabins. She loved to vacation at her cabin on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and St. Thomas Lutheran Church, both in Van Wert.

Elise is survived by her sons, Robert Brent (Vicki) Stevens of Constantine and David (Mimi) Stevens of Johns Creek, Georgia; a granddaughter, Ashley (Josh) Eby and their children, Alex and Emerson of Constantine; a granddaughter, Taylor Ann (Ben) Gudbrandson and their son, Barrett of Parchment, Michigan; a grandson, Greyson Stevens of Johns Creek, Georgia; and one granddaughter, Aleida Stevens of Johns Creek, Georgia.

A memorial service for Elise will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. A private graveside service will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

