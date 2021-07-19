Masks to be optional; no vaccine mandate at Crestview

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf gives her board report while Board President John Auld looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Face masks will be optional for students and staff in Crestview Local Schools this fall.

That was the word from Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf during Monday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting. She informed the board that a letter explaining the policy is going out to all district parents this week.

“Masks are not required; they are a personal choice, so if we have an employee who wants to mask they are more than welcome to do that,” Mollenkopf said. “It’s the same with parents and students. If they want their student to mask they certainly have the opportunity to do that but, they’ll not be a mandated requirement.”

“As you know, the Governor announced there may be some additional guidance that comes out to schools so if there are mandated things that we have to follow, we will do that,” Mollenkopf added. “The folks I’ve talked to in the community are ready for a return to a semblance of normalcy.”

Mollenkopf also said the district is not mandating COVID-19 vaccinations unless Gov. DeWine makes them a requirement. She went on to say school officials will be mindful of space and extra cleaning measures, and she added lunches will return to the lunchroom this fall.

“That makes our custodians happy and that makes our elementary teachers happy,” Mollenkopf said. “It was a chore to pack up lunches and deliver those every day and to clean up that excess garbage with all the disposables that had to be used, so we’re headed back to the cafeteria.”

The board also learned between 160 and 180 lunches are being served each Monday and Wednesday through the district’s summer lunch program.

On an unrelated topic, Mollenkopf told the board that the district’s website is getting an overhaul and will be more user friendly.

In preparation for the upcoming school year, the board agreed to purchase the services of a school resource officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and athletic training services from Van Wert Health, and also approved lunch and athletic ticket prices, along with fees for the Latchkey program, preschool and student workbooks, plus bus routes for the upcoming school year.

Board members also approved a list of substitute teachers, aides, and school nurses from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

In other personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of preschool teacher Lexi Hemmelgarn and high school math teacher Jackson Hemmelgarn, and the resignation of technology paraprofessional Meghan Lautzenheiser. Board members then gave approval to an administrative contract with Lautzenheiser as assistant technology director.

The board approved a handful of routine financial matters and board members met in executive session to discuss employment and/or compensation, but no action was taken afterward.

The Crestview Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, to approve new teacher and staff hires. The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 16, which is also the first day of school.