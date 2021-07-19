Michael Biro Jr.

Michael Biro Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

He was born August 18, 1935, in Barberton, to Michael Biro Sr. and Caroline Lena (George) Biro, who both preceded him in death. On September 15, 1956, he married Eloise (Kreischer) Biro in St. Paul’s E & R Church in Harrison Township, Van Wert County. She also preceded him in death on January 19, 2020. They were married for 63 years.

Mike graduated from Barberton High School and attended Heidelberg College. He spent two years in the U.S. Army. Mike then returned to Heidelberg and graduated in 1960. Later on, he would also take additional educational courses at Muskingum College, Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina, and Ohio Northern University.

Mike began his teaching career at Plainfield Elementary in Coshocton County. He then taught at Crestview South in Wren until it closed. He taught one year at the new Crestview Elementary in fifth grade before retiring in 1993. Mike had taught fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grades during his career, along with coaching junior high basketball and baseball. He coached high school golf for 18 years. Mike was also a school bus driver for many years.

He was a 50-year plus member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. Mike belonged to the American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and the Van Wert County Retired Teachers Association. He was elected to the Crestview Educators Hall of Fame in 2015. Mike was also a member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America.

Mike and Eloise are the parents of Patricia (Bruce) Taylor, Michael L. (Laura) Biro, and Angela (Jeff) Harmon (deceased). They have eight grandchildren, Craig Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Caci Murphy, Michael C. (Karli) Biro, Derek (Lyvi Black) Biro, Joshua (Cassandra) Harmon, Alison (Tony) Springer, and Jacob Harmon. There are six great-grandchildren: Lela Murphy, Cooper and Barrett Harmon, Cal and Gia Springer, and Zayn Taylor. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Donna (Bud) Githens; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews; his aunt, Rosemary George; and several cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his mother- and father-law, Leroy and Sarah (Peg) Kreischer, his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Allen) Etzler and Mildred (Jim) Baxter; his daughter, Angela Harmon; and a granddaughter, Beth Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a. m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America in Harrison Township, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: The Sarah Jane Unit at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.